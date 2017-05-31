× Suspect linked to murders from spit on a sidewalk

LOS ANGELES — Police used spit from the sidewalk to link a suspect to the murders of two women six years ago.

17-year-old Michelle Lozano was murdered in 2011.

The body of 22-year-old Bree’Anna Guzman was found five months later.

DNA was found at both crime scenes but the cases remained unsolved.

Detectives recently used a process known as familial DNA testing which can identify likely relatives of a suspect.

In these cases, the samples were linked to the father of Geovanni Borjas, whose DNA was on file from a previous arrest.

Police still needed to collect DNA from the son and had him under surveillance for two weeks.

Officers witnessed Borjas spit on the sidewalk and collected the evidence for testing.

Borjas is charged with two counts each of rape and murder.

At his arraignment yesterday in Los Angeles, he pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.