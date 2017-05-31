Suburban officer saves man from burning car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUCONDA, Ill. -- A Wauconda police officer risked his own life to save a man from a burning vehicle.

A Dodge Charger smashed into a tree at about 1 a.m. in the area of Route 59/ Route 12

After hearing the noise from the crash a Wauconda resident called 911.

When Officer Chris Gallivan arrived on the scene he quickly went to work and grabbed a fire extinguisher in his patrol car.

Through the smoke and flames he noticed there was a driver still in the car but unconscious.

He forced the door open and cut him out.

After noticing the man's leg was bleeding badly, Officer Gallivan applied a tourniquet.

The 28-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gallivan says he was just doing his job.