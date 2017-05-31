Suburban officer saves man from burning car

WAUCONDA, Ill. -- A Wauconda police officer risked his own life to save a man from a burning vehicle.
A Dodge Charger smashed into a tree at about 1 a.m. in the area of Route 59/ Route 12
After hearing the noise from the crash a Wauconda resident called 911.
When Officer Chris Gallivan arrived on the scene he quickly went to work and grabbed a fire extinguisher in his patrol car.
Through the smoke and flames he noticed there was a driver still in the car but unconscious.
He forced the door open and cut him out.
After noticing the man's leg was bleeding badly, Officer Gallivan applied a tourniquet.
The 28-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Gallivan says he was just doing his job.
