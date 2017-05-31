× Potbelly’s offering free dessert, 40-percent off sandwiches on Thursday

CHICAGO — Sandwich lovers will get a chance to taste all their favorites this Thursday, when Potbelly’s celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Following a ceremony at one of its shops, Potbelly shops across Chicago will offer a 40-percent discount on sandwiches that Thursday only. Customers will get a discount off original sandwiches if they mention their birthdays while there.

Potbelly’s is a native Chicago food chain, with its first location opening in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. Since then, the company has opened more than 450 domestic and international shops, 115 of which are located in the Chicagoland area.

The celebration will include limited-time, hand-dipped Birthday Shakes and Crispy Marshmallow Bars drizzled with frosting and sprinkles. And of course, servings of traditional warm, toasty sandwiches.

Our bday is June 1st, and for our 40th we want to #FeedYourSmile. Come celebrate and get 40% off Originals sandwiches on 6/1 from 11am-3pm. pic.twitter.com/2LPH2Ky5rY — Potbelly (@Potbelly) May 30, 2017

Help Potbelly celebrate its birthday at the State and Lake Shop on Thursday, June 1, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Potbelly Chairman and CEO Aylwin Lewis will also be on-site to commemorate the company’s birthday.