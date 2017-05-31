× Potbelly’s offering discount on sandwiches Thursday

CHICAGO — Sandwich lovers will get a chance to taste all their favorites this Thursday, when Potbelly’s celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Potbelly shops across Chicago will offer a 40-percent discount on sandwiches that Thursday only. Customers will get a discount off original sandwiches if they mention their birthdays while there.

Potbelly’s is a native Chicago food chain, with its first location opening in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. Since then, the company has opened more than 450 domestic and international shops, 115 of which are located in the Chicagoland area.

They are also unveiling two new items in honor of the anniversary. Hand-dipped Birthday Shakes and Crispy Marshmallow Bars drizzled with frosting and sprinkles will be available nation-wide.

And of course, servings of traditional warm, toasty sandwiches.