Children’s room coming to courthouse on 26th and California

CHICAGO -- If you have to go to court, but don't have child care, don't worry.

There will soon be a free option at the courthouse at 26th and California.

A new children's room will open on Thursday. It will be located on the first floor. It will hold up to 25 people at a time, who are between the ages of two and 12.

Guardians must prove they have court business to use the children's room. Jury pool candidates will not be allowed to take advantage of the room, but those who are seated as jurors can ask to use it.

This is the ninth children's room in the Cook County courts.

Another one will open in Rolling Meadows.

Chief Judge Timothy Evans, of the Cook County Circuit Court, hopes the room will improve efficiency, eliminate distractions, and protect kids from hearing traumatic issues.