WATCH LIVE: NASA announces historic mission to fly directly into sun’s atmosphere

CHICAGO — NASA is revealing new details Wednesday about its first-ever mission to fly into the sun’s atmosphere.

Join us at 11am ET to learn more about humanity's first mission to visit a star: https://t.co/ECEIXnuSer pic.twitter.com/7R4GZOm5w0 — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) May 31, 2017

The Solar Probe Plus will be the first spacecraft to fly directly into the sun’s atmosphere.

NASA says it will zoom within 4 miles of the sun’s surface and will hopefully answer decades old questions about the physics of how stars work.

The announcement will come during a ceremony at the University of Chicago at 10 a.m. local time Wednesday honoring astronomy and astrophysics professor Eugene Parker.

Viewers can watch a live stream on NASA’s website.