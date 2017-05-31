WATCH LIVE: NASA announces historic mission to fly directly into sun’s atmosphere

WATCH LIVE: NASA announces historic mission to finally ‘touch the sun’

CHICAGO — NASA is revealing new details Wednesday about its first-ever mission to fly into the sun’s atmosphere.

The Solar Probe Plus will be the first spacecraft to fly directly into the sun’s atmosphere.

NASA says it will zoom within 4 miles of the sun’s surface and will hopefully answer decades old questions about the physics of how stars work.

The announcement will come during a ceremony at the University of Chicago at 10 a.m. local time Wednesday honoring astronomy and astrophysics professor Eugene Parker.

