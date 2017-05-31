Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The first mosquitoes to test positive in Illinois for the West Nile virus this year have been found downstate.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported that the mosquitoes were found last week in Godfrey, which is in Madison County, east of St. Louis.

West Nile virus is transmitted through mosquito bites.

Symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with the virus will not show any symptoms.

Officials urge people to wear insect repellent and not to leave standing pools of water in their yards, which attracts the mosquitoes.

The IDPH is also monitoring the state for the Zika virus, which is primarily transmitted through mosquito bites as well.