Miguel Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in Chicago’s ‘Hamilton’ stop by the show

Miguel Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in Chicago’s HAMILTON, released a new original song ‘Til the Calm Comes about his family, wife Kelly and their personal journey with their baby daughter Adelaide’s struggle with epilepsy.

Adelaide is the beautiful one-year-old daughter of Kelly and Miguel Cervantes and beloved little sister to Jackson. She is also a member of the CURE family. Miguel is partnering with Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE) to raise funds to support epilepsy research in honor of his 1-year-old daughter who is suffering from epilepsy.

Adelaide suffers from Infantile Spasms (IS), a rare childhood epilepsy syndrome that can have profoundly negative long-term consequences. Starting at 7 months, Adelaide began having dozens of seizures per day and as a result has severe developmental and cognitive delays. The current available treatments for IS are not always effective and are often associated with substantial adverse effects.

Follow Miguel on his Facebook page.