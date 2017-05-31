Midday Fix: Summertime chocolate prepared by Kate Coffey, Chocolate Twist

Kate Coffey

Chocolate Twist

Frozen Peanut Butter Cups

Makes around 4 dozen

Ingredients:

1 cup creamy unsalted peanut butter

4 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup light brown sugar

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon coarse sea salt (or more, to taste)

32 ounces high-quality milk chocolate coating

Directions:

Mix together peanut butter, butter, sugars, and salt in a bowl. Taste, then add more salt if needed. Roughly chop chocolate, then melt it in a heavy bottomed saucepan over low heat on the stove top (or in 30-second increments in the microwave, stirring in between) until smooth. Transfer half to a heatproof measuring cup. Arrange mini cupcake wrappers on a baking sheet. Paint the melted chocolate on the bottom and sides of cupcake wrappers then place in the fridge for 10 minutes. While the chocolate is chilling, begin shaping heaping teaspoons of peanut butter filling into discs about the diameter of a quarter and setting them aside on parchment paper. Remove the chilled chocolate from the fridge, then place each peanut butter disc into a cupcake wrapper. Transfer the remaining chocolate to your heatproof measuring cup. (If it isn’t as warm/pourable as you’d like, reheat it for a moment or two on the stove top, or for 10–15 seconds in the microwave.) Pour into cupcake wrappers until peanut butter discs are just covered. Once you’ve covered all of them, gently lift and drop the tray again to even out the chocolate, then add more to the wrappers as needed. Add lollipop stick to center of peanut butter cup and freeze.

Iced Hot Cocoa

Blend Chocolate Twist Cinnamon Cayenne Hot Cocoa Mix with crushed or cubed ice, milk or water and enjoy with a large dollop of whipped cream, caramel sauce, and sprinkles.

Chocolate Cups

Melt 1 cup compound chocolate in microwave in 30 second increments. Allow to cool to 89 degrees. While chocolate is cooling, inflate 8 water balloons to half full. When chocolate is cool, dip bottom of balloon in the melted chocolate and set on parchment lined sheet. Repeat with remaining balloons. Place in refrigerator to set. Once chocolate is set, carefully pop balloons and peel away from chocolate. Fill chocolate bowls with berries, curd, cream.