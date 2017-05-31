Lunchbreak: Whole wheat pancakes prepared by Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread

Greg Wade

Publican Quality Bread

808 W. Lake Street

Chicago

www.publicanqualitybread.com/

Whole-Wheat Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups whole cream

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 eggs

1 1/4 cups whole wheat flour (can use 400g oat flour instead for gluten free pancakes)

4 1/2 Tbs sugar

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp salt

fresh berries, fruit (if desired)

3 1/3 Tbs butter (keep aside for cooking)

Directions:

Whisk the cream and the apple cider vinegar together; let this mix sit 30 minutes at room temperature or overnight in the fridge. The mixture should become thick.

Preheat an oven to 350 degrees. Once the cream has thickened, whisk in the remaining ingredients, except butter, until smooth.

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 50g of butter in the skillet, when it foams add fruit to the pan, if desired, then pour batter to fill the pan to 1/2” below the top.

Cook for 3 minutes over medium high heat, then put the pan in the oven to finish baking, another 10 – 15 minutes.

The pancake is done when it is still fluffy but firm to the touch. To remove the pancake, place a large plate over the pan, then while holding the plate to the pan, flip it and the pancake will drop out of the pan onto the plate.

Serve with more butter, whipped cream, syrup, etc.

Please note: Yes this method does make one giant pancake. The recipe does work if cooked like normal pancakes, the batter will spread a little more than normal pancakes would, yielding a thinner, but still tasty, product.