Hanson back with new song for their 25th anniversary

The three Hanson brothers: Taylor, Issac, and Zac are celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band.

And what better way to celebrate that anniversary then releasing a new single that features their kids.

The music video of their new song "I Was Born" collectively features 11 of the artists' 12 kids.

In an interview with People Music , Zac stated that the video adds another dimension to the story of pursuing their dreams for the last 25 years.

And in prior discussions about the song, Taylor says they imagined kids being in the video to help elevate the songs message.

Looks like no better way to do that then using their very own.