Death investigation at Bartlett home

BARTLETT, Ill. — Police are on the scene of a death investigation at a home in suburban Bartlett.

At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a single family resident in the 200 block of Lido Trail.

The Bartlett Police Department, in cooperation with the Major Case Assistance Team, say they are investigating the facts and evidence surrounding the death.

No word yet on the identity of the victim, or how he/she might have died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.