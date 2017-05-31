× Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday @ San Diego

* The Chicago Cubs have really struggled on the road of late, especially on offense. The Cubs have totaled just 44 hits over their last nine road games, the fewest for the team over any span of nine road games in the live-ball era (since 1920).

* Javier Baez has hit seven home runs this month, the second time in his career he has homered that many times in a month (also August 2014). He is one of only four middle infielders in Cubs history to have two such months in his career, and the others are all enshrined in Cooperstown (Banks 19, Sandberg 7, Hornsby 5)

* The Padres have been very dependent on the longball for their scoring this season (48.8% of runs from homers). In fact, only one team in National League history has gotten a higher percentage of its runs from home runs (Mets 51.1%).

* San Diego’s bullpen has been astounding over the last four games allowing only 1 hit in 15 2/3 innings. This marks the only time in the live-ball era (since 1920) that any MLB team has had its bullpen pitch 15.0+ innings while allowing one hit or fewer over any four-game span within one season.

* Joe Maddon may stack the lineup with lefties today – Luis Perdomo has had a world of trouble getting lefties out this season, giving up 27 hits in 73 lefty ABs (.370).