× Cubs drop 5th in a row, 6-2 to Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Hedges had a home run and four RBIs, rookie Dinelson Lamet produced another strong outing and the San Diego Padres beat the Cubs 6-2 on Tuesday night, giving Chicago its fifth straight loss.

Hedges hit a two-run homer and a two-run double as the Padres clinched the three-game series against the struggling Cubs.

Lamet (2-0), one of Padres’ top prospects, was making his Petco Park debut and looking to build on his stellar first start. Against the New York Mets on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits.

He was nearly as good against the world champion Cubs, limiting them to two runs, five hits and a walk over five innings. For the second straight start, he struck out eight.

Eddie Butler (2-1) was seeking his third straight win, but he lasted only 4 1/3 innings, charged with six runs and seven hits. He walked three and struck out five.

Hunter Renfroe had a two-run double in the fifth that put the Padres up 4-2 and gave him six RBIs in two games.

Hedges got to reliever Brian Duensing for another two-run double into the left field corner, extending the edge to 6-2.

Kyle Schwarber burned Lamet on an 0-2 pitch, turning on an elevated fastball for a solo homer in the fifth to tie it at 2.

Hedges’ ninth homer of the season, a two-run shot off Butler’s fastball, pushed the Padres ahead 2-1 in the second inning. Franchy Cordero opened with a single.

The Cubs struck first when Willson Contreras’ bad-hop grounder got past Cory Spangenberg at third for a double in the second for a 1-0 edge, scoring Cordero after he singled.

Chicago, which has fallen a game under .500, has nine hits in the series’ first two games. They left nine runners on base.