CNN fires Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin will not be back as co-host of CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve program, the network announced Wednesday.

CNN’s decision comes one day after photos were released of Griffin that showed the comedian holding up a bloody head resembling that of President Donald Trump.

“CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program,” the network said in a statement.

Griffin has apologized for the photos, taken by provocative celebrity photographer Tyler Shields. She asked for them to be removed in a apologetic video statement she posted to Instagram late Tuesday.

“I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far,” she said in the video. “I made a mistake and I was wrong.”

Griffin has co-hosted CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve program alongside Anderson Cooper since 2007.

On Tuesday night, a CNN spokesperson called the photos “disgusting and offensive.”