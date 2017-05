Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Despite the president's promises last fall, Carrier is laying off 600 employees.

Layoffs at the Indianapolis plant will start in July.

Last year, President Trump struck a deal with Carrier to keep 1,000 jobs here, instead of moving them to Mexico.

But the number of jobs saved was actually closer to 800.

And now it looks like most of those will be gone.