× 2017 Chicago Air and Water Show lineup revealed

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago’s 59th Chicago Air and Water Show is back this summer and the headlining acts have been announced.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angles and the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights will take center stage on August 19th and 20th. The show will take place along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, North Avenue Beach serving as the show center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The show is one of the largest free admission events of its kind, and token of Chicago tradition.

While the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will perform gravity-defying stunts in the sky, the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights and the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs will jump out of an aircraft 12,500 feet above the earth’s surface to the North Avenue Beach below.

Returning acts confirmed for 2017 include: F-35 Heritage Flight, F-16, A-10, F-22, AV-8B Harrier, U.S Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter, C-130, AeroShell Aerobatic Team, Aerostars, American Airlines – 787, Bill Stein Airshows, Chicago Fire Department Helicopter Air/Sea Rescue, Firebirds Delta Team, Matt Chapman Airshows, Warbird Heritage Museum P-51 Mustang, Sean D. Tucker and Team Oracle, Susan Dacy in the Super Stearman Model 70, Warbird Heritage Museum Foundation: A-4 Skyhawk Jet Tac Demo – and show announcer Herb Hunter, the “Voice of the Air and Water Show” for the last 30 years.

For more information, visit chicagoairandwatershow.us,