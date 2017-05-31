15 days after shooting, Amtrak conductor ‘alert’ but remains in hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- It has been a little more than two weeks since an Amtrak conductor was shot in the abdomen as he stood on the platform. 45-year-old Michael Case continues remains hospitalized.

Prosecutors have charged passenger 79-year-old David Klein, of West Allis Wisconsin, with the crime. The former federal law enforcement officer was charged with discharge of a firearm causing great bodily harm and attempted murder.

Today Case's wife Sara was supposed to take part in a news conference to speak about her husband's progress but cancelled in light of his unscheduled but not unexpected surgery.

Dr. David Piazza is medical director of trauma surgery at the hospital in Edward Hospital in Naperville and part of a team of doctors and nurses who gave cared for the 45-year-old Case.

“He's off the ventilator and he's awake and talking,” Dr Piazza told the media today.

The bullet that hit Case was from a .38 caliber gun. It hit him in an area that is a junction point for organs and tissues.

While not out of the woods by any means, Case is fortunate. A little this way or that way with the bullet and he would be dead.

“He missed some very significant vessels by millimeters . Most people with an injury near the site don't make it,” Dr Piazza said. “He's a very pleasant man to deal with. His family is wonderful.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page.