3 kids in car during woman’s DUI arrest in Riverside: police

RIVERSIDE, Ill. — A woman was arrested for driving under the influence, with three children in the vehicle with her.

The officer says Edith Hernandez had breath that smelled like alcohol, bloodshot eyes, and difficulty talking.

Hernandez failed a sobriety test and was arrested.

Police say she was trying to drive to Streator because a 17-year-old girl in the vehicle was sick.

A 9-year-old and an 11-year-old were also with them.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital for abdominal pain.

A relative picked up the other two kids.

Hernandez is charged with DUI, endangering the life of a child, littering and driving without insurance.

“This is a typical holiday DUI arrest where individuals party all weekend long, get into their car and attempt to drive home—and in this case with children—thinking that there will be no consequences,” said Riverside Police Chieft Thomas Weitzel.