Wilmette man stabbed to death in Lincolnwood

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. -- A suspect is in custody in a homicide investigation in north suburban Lincolnwood.

It happened near the intersection of Touhy and Lincoln Avenues at about 3:22 a.m. Tuesday.

That's where Grant Nelson, 34, of Wilmette, was found stabbed. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries just before 8 a.m.

Police say this was an isolated incident, and it's believed there is no further threat to the community.

The investigation is on-going. Check back for updates.