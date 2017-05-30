× White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu named American League Player of the Week

CHICAGO – While all the focus is on the future for the team on the South Side and their fans, Jose Abreu is giving the White Sox something to be happy about in the present.

Off to a strong start in his fourth season with the White Sox, the first baseman was named the American League’s Player of the Week for his outstanding efforts at the plate over the past seven days.

From May 22-28, Abreu hit .452 with three doubles, two homers and five RBIs as the White Sox completed a West Coast road trip then took three-of-four games from the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field. It continues a strong stretch of games for the first baseman, who is hitting .346 with ten homers and 22 RBIs in the last 33 games.

For the season, Abreu is hitting .296 with a .346 on-base percentage and a .515 slugging percentage.

Abreu was also the last White Sox player to win an AL Player of the Week award, doing so back in September of 2015.