Trump to world leaders: Call me on my cell phone

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has been handing out his cellphone number to world leaders and urging them to call him directly.

The unusual invitation that breaks diplomatic protocol and is raising concerns about the security and secrecy of the U.S. commander in chief’s communications.

Trump has urged leaders of Canada and Mexico to reach him on his cellphone, according to former and current U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the practice. Of the two, only Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken advantage of the offer so far, the officials said.

Trump also exchanged numbers with French President Emmanuel Macron when the two spoke immediately following Macron’s victory earlier this month, according to a French official.

All the officials demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to reveal the conversations.