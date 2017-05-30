× Study: Thousands of children killed by guns each year

Firearm injuries are one of the top four causes of death for teens in the United States.

According to a new review by Children’s National Health System 20,000 people are treated in emergency rooms for gunshot wounds every year.

90% of those cases are kids ages 12-to-19.

In 2015, 4,500 adolescents died from gunshot injuries.

Of the children who are hospitalized researchers found that 50% leave the hospital with a disability.

Experts say parents don’t realize that the majority of children know where they hide their firearms.