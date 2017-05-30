State budget clock continues to tick awaiting House to pass tax plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Time is running out in Springfield for the state legislature to pass some kind of state budget.

Demonstrators parked outside Governor Rauner’s office at the capitol demanding funding social services and higher education.

“We have spent two years waiting for a fair budget,” said Daniel LaSpata. “Waiting for a budget that puts working families, the environment, people on the planet first.”

The next move on the budget belongs to the House. But Democrats, who control the chamber, are divided. Sources say they do not yet have the votes to pass the tax plan that was sent over by the senate.

The Senate bill would add $5 billion in new revenue raising income taxes from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent. The corporate rate would also go up and sales taxes in Illinois would be expanded.

If the House does act, it’s anybody’s guess whether Governor Rauner will sign off.

Rauner appeared on Facebook Live Tuesday and said, “The General Assembly majority that has been power for 35 years, so far they haven’t wanted to change anything, they like the status quo.”

Today, the senate acted on an item that Rauner previously said he wanted and passed two separate property tax freezes. But now the governor wants more and Democrats say they’re tired of bending to Rauner’s will.

Rauner wants local homeowners to choose by referendum whether their property taxes go up or down.

Also today, the House voted to increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

But this afternoon, with the legislature set to adjourn tomorrow there is no movement on a budget.

Sources say the next big item on the House’s agenda is bail reform.