× Scattered thunderstorms possible this Tuesday afternoon/evening

Another secondary cold front associated with the deep low pressure system centered north of Lake Superior will rotate from northwest to southeast through the Chicago area this Tuesday afternoon/evening triggering showers and scattered thunderstorms.

The Thunderstorm Outlook issued by the National Storm Prediction Center has our area included in the 40% probability area (blue-shaded area on the highlighted map) of a thunderstorm occurring within 12 miles of a given location between 3PM and 7PM and then 7PM to 11PM CDT (thunderstorm outlook map below). Northern portions of our area look to have the sightly higher probability of Thunderstorms mid to late afternoon and the southern portion the slightly better chance later afternoon/evening.

Thunderstorm outlook 7PM to 11PM CDT…