Residents rally after dogs thrown from parking garage in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN -- People rallied against animal cruelty in the southwest suburbs Sunday after a man threw two toy poodles off the roof of a parking garage at Advocate Christ Hospital.

One of the dogs died, the other was severely injured. The owner of the poodles spoke at the rally.

Two counts of animal cruelty were filed against 22-year-old Oak Lawn resident Edward Hanania, a convicted felon. Officials say after the poodles became lost, Hanania responded to a Facebook ad seeking the rightful owner, claimed the dogs, and eventually took them to the hospital and flung them off the roof.

In court, prosecutors said the incident was captured by a hospital surveillance camera.