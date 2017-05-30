More IL med school grads leaving the state

The number of medical school students who leave Illinois after graduating from the state’s public universities is growing.

The state has two public medical schools: Southern Illinois University’s School of Medicine and the University of Illinois College of Medicine.

School officials offer different reasons why students are leaving the state to do their residencies.

Some tell Crain’s Chicago Business it’s because of the state’s budget stalemate.

Med students say they want to work in a system that has less financial constraints.