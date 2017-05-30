May 2017’s closing day to feature city’s 7th consecutive 70°+ temp Wednesday; influx of warm, humid late week Gulf air sets the stage for thundery downpours Friday and Saturday; some big multi-day rain tallies a threat
-
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab
-
Lake winds to keep temperatures below normal
-
Last week of April to feature changing weather
-
Chilly weather for St. Patrick’s Day weekend
-
Mild weather to follow snowy days
-
-
Memorial Day extreme weather in Chicago
-
7-day forecast: Rain moves in mid-week
-
What is the most difficult kind of weather system to forecast a path for?
-
7-day forecast: Temps drop Friday, warm and rainy Saturday
-
What is an ‘omega block’?
-
-
Ed Fenelon on advancements in weather forecasting and warning capability
-
WATCH: 37th Annual Fermilab/WGN Tornado & Severe Storms Seminar
-
Another day of cold and then a warmup