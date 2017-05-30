Lunchbreak: Cubano sandwich, prepared by Carnivale chef Rodolfo Cuadros

Chef Rodolfo Cuadros

Carnivale

702 W. Fulton Street

Chicago

(312) 850-5005

www.carnivalechicago.com/

Cubano Sandwich

Marinade

Ingredients:

6 lb pork shoulder

6 cloves garlic

3 oz oregano

3 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili flake

1/2 cup white vinegar

1 bunch cilantro

1 spanish onion

1 cup honey

1/4 cup Kosher salt

3 Tbs ground black pepper

Directions:

Gather and blend the ingredients. Rub the mixture on the pork shoulder and let in marinade for 6hr before roasting. Once pork shoulder has been properly marinated, set on a roasting pan, pre-heat oven to 300 and roast for 4hrs. When fork tender let it cool and slice with a knife.

Cubano

Ingredients:

6 6″ Cuban bread/crusty roll cut in 1/2

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup Dijon mustard

1 lb sliced smoked honey ham

3 dill pickles, sliced

12 slices Swiss cheese

Directions;

After bread has been sliced, lather the inside of each half with about 1 oz of mayonnaise and mustard. Take bread and add 5 round pickle slices, 3 oz sliced ham (or 3 slices), 3 oz sliced roast pork, and 2 slices of swiss cheese. Make sure all ingredients cover the bread from end to end, Close the sandwiches adding the top slice, and refrigerate to serve later. When ready to serve, use a nonstick pan at low/medium heat. Use about 1/2 oz butter per sandwich when griddling the Cuban as you would a grilled cheese. Rest a pan on top as you cook to create the most toasted area possible. Cut as desired, serve and enjoy!

Chimichurri Sauce

Ingredients:

2 shallots, chopped

3 garlic cloves

1/2 jalapeno, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

2 tsp paprika

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup cumin

2 Tbs salt

1/2 bunch parsley, chopped

1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped

1.5 cups of canola oil

Directions:

Gather the first set of ingredients and blend together until it has become one smooth mixture. In a bowl mix the herbs and oil and then fold in vinegar mixture, season to taste.