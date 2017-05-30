× Judge grants anonymity in new sex assault suit against Hastert

GENEVA, Ill. — A county judge has ruled an Illinois man can remain anonymous as he sues Dennis Hastert, saying the former House speaker sexually assaulted him when he was a fourth-grader.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a Kane County judge made the ruling Tuesday morning in the civil lawsuit filed Friday. It’s at least the fifth such allegation against Hastert, who will soon be released from prison in a hush-money case. His attorneys didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The suit was filed using the pseudonym Richard Doe. It alleges the former Illinois Republican congressman abused him during the 1970s in Yorkville, Illinois, where Hastert was a high school wrestling coach.

Hastert, 75, is serving 15 months for trying to pay $3.5 million in hush money to one victim.