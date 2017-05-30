× Illinois lawmakers pushing income tax hike legislation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois House committee is pushing legislation to raise income taxes by more than 30 percent.

The House Revenue Committee sent the proposal to the floor yesterday on a party-line vote.

Senate democrats approved the plan last week, in hopes of breaking the two-year budget impasse.

The bill would raise more than $5 billion.

Governor Rauner’s office has indicated he’ll veto the bill if it stays as is.

Lawmakers are working to come up with a deal before the legislative session ends tomorrow.