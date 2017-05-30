House approves to raise Illinois minimum wage to $15

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House has approved a proposal that would raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour over five years.

House lawmakers voted 61 to 53 Tuesday.

Democratic state Rep. Will Guzzardi of Chicago says the plan would help working people make ends meet.

Illinois’ minimum wage is $8.25. Under the plan, workers age 18 and over would see the wage jump in increments until 2022. The plan also includes a tax credit for businesses with 50 employees or fewer.

Opponents, including retail groups, say raising the wage hurts businesses.

Republican state Rep. Keith Wheeler of Oswego says the plan will make Illinois more uncompetitive.

It’s unclear whether Gov. Bruce Rauner will sign the bill. The Republican has said he’d support a minimum wage increase in conjunction with other regulatory changes.