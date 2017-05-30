Great Summer Travel Deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Travel expert Kendra Thornton dropped by with some great suggestions for early summer travel.

1. Sanibel, FL A great place to stay is Sundial Beach Resort & Spa, which also has a Sanibel Sea School location on-site where kids/families can learn more about marine and wildlife in the area! Starting rates are $219 (midweek) and they have packages available such as the "Sundial Shellbration" offering fourth night free plus shelling cruise. Round trip air into Ft. Meyers as low as $220 in June.

2. Rancho Mirage, CA

The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, CA has a summer “Chillabration” promotion encouraging people to Chill in the Palm Spring area with 32% savings across the board. Promotional rates start at $99 per night plus $32 round of golf with a bucket of cold beers included, and 32% off their most popular spa treatments. Flights start around $300 from Chicago to Palm Springs.

3. Dominican Republic

Family package savings from Apple Vacations to the white sand beaches of the Dominican Republic are available from July 3 – August 7 with all inclusive rates including RT flights as low as $729 per person at the Sunscape Dominican Beach Punta Cana.

4. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Summer means great deals to international spots like the Nuevo Vallarta where an all-inclusive getaway to the Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa is just $999 per person including non-stop flights fro O’Hare, hotel transfers and all meals and drinks. This beachfront hotel is surrounded by a private beach and offers a diverse itinerary of activities for all family members. Travel must be booked by June 4 and travel dates are: Jun 3, 24, Jul 8-22.