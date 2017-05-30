Freight train strikes truck in Barrington causing Metra delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRINGTON, Ill. -- A freight train struck a tractor trailer truck and has halted Metra trains near Barrington, Tuesday morning.

Metra UP-NW train #638 was scheduled to arrive at Ogilvie Transportation Center in Chicago at 10:23 a.m. but stopped near Fox River Grove after the incident.

A Metra train was not involved in the incident, but it has affected Metra lines.

Inbound and outbound UP-NW Metra trains remain halted and the duration of the delay is unknown.

Commuters are asked to listen to platform announcements for delay times or to refer to Track Your Train located on metrarail.com for the latest delay information.