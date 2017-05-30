Fast-acting landlord thwarts burglary, detains suspect until police arrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One would-be burglar is in custody thanks to a very responsive landlord who was looking out for his tenants on Chicago’s North Side.

The attempted break-in happened around 10 p.m. Monday in the city’s Bucktown neighborhood.

At least two suspects were attempting to break in to the apartment building that is owned by Richard Wallace near Moffat and Hoyne.

A suspect is seen on security video ringing the door bells. When no one answered, he texted the all clear to his partner waiting in the back.

But a tenant inside called Wallace across the street.

“While she was on the phone she says, 'They just smashed the window downstairs,'” he said. “Four minutes after they rang that bell, they kicked in the window.”

“I came across the street and came to the doorway and saw this guy wrapping a shirt around his arm that was bleeding profusely. He had smashed the window,” Wallace said. “He kept saying, ‘My buddy Chris lives here. My buddy Chris lives here.’ Nobody by the name of Chris live here.”

Wallace yelled to his tenant to call police for a burglary in progress.

“Ten squads (arrived) right away. He was scared. I had him sit on the floor and he just stated balling. The cop said ‘Yeah, you're crying because you got caught.’”

24-year-old Louis Guthrie was arrested and is charged with two misdemeanors. He's out of jail and is expected to appear back in court July 24th