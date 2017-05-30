DePaul student robbed on campus; Residents say vandals targeting area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A DePaul student was beaten in a strong-armed robbery this week prompted a warning from police.

And that warning lead to an array of other complaints from residents near the crime scene.

They say they’ve seen cars burglarized, vandalized and in one case set on fire in and around the 900 block of Fullerton.

Police say the latest armed robbery happened in an alley around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Three people approached a student and his friend and demanded they hand over their belongings.

The student gave up his wallet, but refused to hand over his phone. The suspects punched him in the face.

Police do not have descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.