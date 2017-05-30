× Cubs have a good start in the All-Star Game voting

CHICAGO – A passionate fan base coupled with a recent World Series championship would both figure to be good for the Cubs to be well represented at Major League Baseball’s mid-summer classic in July.

In the first voting numbers released by the MLB on Tuesday, that appears to be the case.

At the moment three Cubs – third baseman Kris Bryant, Outfielder Jason Heyward and first baseman Anthony Rizzo – have garnered enough votes to be among the starters at their respective position. A number of their teammates aren’t that far off either as the team continues to get strong support in the voting from fans.

Outfielder @Bharper3407 of the @Nationals leads the NL in fan balloting for the 2017 @AllStarGame. Vote now at https://t.co/qd5OOxn7ED pic.twitter.com/SdPsLKdClg — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) May 30, 2017

Bryant has the most votes of anyone on the Cubs with 632,900 – nearly two-thirds more than Nolan Arenado of the Rockies. Rizzo has the second-most on the team with 452,620 votes and he’s comfortably ahead on the Nationals’ Ryan Zimerman at that position.

Heyward has the third most votes of the outfielders with his teammate Ben Zobrist behind him in fourth. The top three would get the nod to start, with Heyward at the moment being in the outfield with overall vote leader Bryce Harper (900,079) and Charlie Blackmon (520,479) of the Rockies.

Currently, Javier Baez (second base), Addison Russell (shortstop) and Willson Contreras (catcher) sit in second place at their respective position.