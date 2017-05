Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Department today is adding new technology to combat violence.

The Deering District is the latest South Side station house to open a tech-based nerve center.

The Strategic Decision Support Center is staffed with officers and crime analysts.

Their jobs are to evaluate data and deploy officers to the places in the district where violence is most likely to occur.

The Englewood and Harrison police districts received the technology earlier this year.