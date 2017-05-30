Chicago is one of the most expensive commuter cities in the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After housing, public transportation is one of the largest monthly expenses for people living in large cities.

It's cheaper than owning a car and better for the environment, but taking the subway, trolley, or bus every day can be expensive.

According to Business Insider, the top five most expensive cities for transportation per month are:

1. London, England, $174

2. Dublin, Ireland, $131

3. Auckland, New Zealand, $122

4. New York City, $117

5. Tokyo, Japan, $110

Chicago ranks 11th, at $102 a month for public transportation.