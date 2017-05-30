Aurora best city for American dream

West suburban Aurora is tied for number one in the nation on a list of “The Best Cities for Living the American Dream in 2017”.

Website smartasset.com based its rankings on diversity, economic mobility, home ownership, home values, and the unemployment rate in the cities.

Aurora is tied with West Valley City, Utah for the top spot.

Midland, Texas, Aurora, Colorado, and Rochester, Minnesota round out the top five.

Twelve of the Top 25 ranked cities are in Texas.

Washington D.C. ranks last in the nation on the list.