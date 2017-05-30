Alzheimer’s deaths increase by 55 percent during last 15 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deaths from Alzheimer's disease are on the rise.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there has been a 55 percent increase in Alzheimer's deaths during the last 15 years.

Researchers at the CDC analyzed data from U.S. death certificates at the state and county level and recorded where Alzheimer's disease had been listed as the underlying cause of death.

The report ultimately shows that between 1999 and 2014, the death rate of people with Alzheimer's disease rose from 16.5 deaths per 100,000 people to 25.4 deaths per 100,000.

Several factors have contributed to the rise, including an aging population and more doctors willing to list Alzheimer's disease as the cause of death.