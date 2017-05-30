98-year-old grandmother writes nearly 7,000 letters to troops overseas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Calif. -- A 98-year-old woman has made it her mission to send letters to the heroes serving overseas.

It started decades ago with her son, who served in the Vietnam War.

Alleen Cooper started sending letters to American troops back during World War II. They’ve gone to injured soldiers and to those who still sacrifice their lives every day.

Cooper started counting her letters six years ago. Since then, she’s sent nearly 7,000, many of which are up to four pages long. Her hands are getting tired, but this grandma to the troops tells us her mission is far from over.

She also video chats with soldiers to express gratitude for their bravery.

“I decided I’m going to write as long as I can. And I just respect everything that you do,” Cooper said.