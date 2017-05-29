× White Sox Game Notes For Monday vs. Boston

* The White Sox took three of four from the Tigers, winning Sunday’s finale, 7-3. Chicago has now allowed three runs or fewer in each of its last seven wins, the team’s longest streak since a run of 11 wins from April 7-24, 2016.

* The Red Sox were shut out for the fourth time this season as their six-game winning streak came to end with Sunday’s 5-0 loss to the Mariners. Boston was not shut out for the fourth time last season until August 6.

* Matt Davidson tied Jose Abreu for the team lead in home runs with his 10th of the season on Sunday. Davidson and Aaron Judge of the Yankees are the only AL rookies leading their team in home runs this season.

* Xander Bogaerts went 1-for-4 in the loss on Sunday to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Bogaerts is batting .393 during the streak, his second of at least seven games this season (15; April 27 – May 12).

* After eight relief outings, David Holmberg will make his first start for the White Sox on Memorial Day. In 12 starts with the Diamondbacks and Reds between 2013-15, Holmberg went 3-6 with a 6.99 ERA.

* David Price is 3-4 in seven career road starts against the White Sox. However, after starting his career 0-3 with a 5.29 ERA, Price is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA over his last four outings.