Veterans attempt record baseball game lasting 292 innings over 74 hours

SAUGET, Ill. — A group of military veterans in southern Illinois hopes their Memorial Day weekend effort to play the longest non-stop baseball game ever was successful.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the marathon game ended about 10:20 a.m. Monday after 74 hours, 26 minutes and 52 seconds. Two teams of 28 players from around the country participated. The game started at 7:40 a.m. Friday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget, IL, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

The game went on for 292 innings. The blue team beat the gray team by a score of 396-255. The game raised more than $100,000 for a St. Louis-based veterans’ nonprofit group called The Mission Continues.

Participants now plan to submit evidence of their game to the Guinness Book of World Records.

You can see some videos and watch a couple hours of the record attempt below.