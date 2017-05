× Twin sisters killed in crash on South Side

CHICAGO — Twin sisters died in a weekend crash on the city’s south side.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday near 103rd and Commercial Ave.

Abril and Brisa Delapaz were 26-years-old.

Police say Brisa was driving the car when she crashed into the back of a parked semi-truck.

But an exact cause of the crash is not known.