CHICAGO — A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by car in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

Police say she was hit when she ran into the street near 60th and Carpenter around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

She was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

The 19-year-old woman who hit her then ran into a parked car.

She was cited for driving without a license or insurance.