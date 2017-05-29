This is possibly the most bizarre strikeout you will ever see

Not since Bugs Bunny struck out several players with one pitch has there been a strikeout this strange.

Rockies prospect Josh Fuentes was at the bat for The AA Hartford Yard Goats. The team was facing Binghamton Rumble Ponies hurler Cory Burns.

Burns slips in his delivery, but throws the ball anyway. The ball travels about 15 feet before bouncing and rolling well up the first base line. Fuentes jokingly swings’ at the rolling baseball and gets called out on strikes.

Yahoo Sports reports the Goats wound up losing 5-4.