Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A new tradition was born this morning on the South Side.

Residents in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood held their very first Memorial Day parade.

The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. at St. Leo`s Residence for Veterans.

It continued through the 17th Ward to 79th Street then west to Halsted, north to 76th Street and east to St. Leo`s Veterans Garden.