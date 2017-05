Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former White Sox ace Chris Sale will pitch against the White Sox for the first time in his career Tuesday night. Sale will be on the mound for the Red Sox, pitching against Jose Quintana.

Sale met the media before Monday's series opener and says he has no hard feelings toward his old team and had no regrets about his time with the White Sox, calling his 7 seasons with the White Sox an "overwhelmingly positive time."

Sale won 74 games with the White Sox.