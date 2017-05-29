Police seek suspect in South Side sex assault

CHICAGO – Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted on the South Side.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was walking in the 7900 block between S. Michigan and Wabash around 4:30 a.m. on April 24th. The suspect approached her from behind and forced her into an alley. He dragged her further by knife-point then sexually assaulted and robbed her.

Police describe the suspect as a male black with brown eyes and a medium complexion. He is 20 to 25-years-old, 5’7″- 5’9″ and about 130 lbs.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at (312)747-8271.