Police seek suspect in South Side sex assault

Posted 11:58 AM, May 29, 2017, by

CHICAGO – Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted on the South Side.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was walking in the 7900 block between S. Michigan and Wabash around 4:30 a.m. on April 24th.  The suspect approached her from behind and forced her into an alley.  He dragged her further by knife-point then sexually assaulted and robbed her.

Police describe the suspect  as a male black with brown eyes and a medium complexion.  He is  20 to 25-years-old, 5’7″- 5’9″ and about 130 lbs.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at (312)747-8271.